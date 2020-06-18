All apartments in Chicago
541 W Oakdale Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

541 W Oakdale Ave

541 West Oakdale Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Studio in Lake View East--Heat & Cooking Gas Included!
541 W Oakdale is located in Lake View East and features spacious studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments that have updated kitchens(select units have stainless steel appliances), plenty of closet space, and laundry on site. Heat & Cooking Gas Included! Cats Welcome. Parking Available for an additional fee per month. Near Trader Joe's, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, restaurants, and shopping. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 W Oakdale Ave have any available units?
541 W Oakdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 W Oakdale Ave have?
Some of 541 W Oakdale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 W Oakdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
541 W Oakdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 W Oakdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 W Oakdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 541 W Oakdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 541 W Oakdale Ave does offer parking.
Does 541 W Oakdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 W Oakdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 W Oakdale Ave have a pool?
No, 541 W Oakdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 541 W Oakdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 541 W Oakdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 541 W Oakdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 W Oakdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
