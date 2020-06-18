541 W Oakdale Ave

Amenities

Spacious Studio in Lake View East--Heat & Cooking Gas Included!

541 W Oakdale is located in Lake View East and features spacious studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments that have updated kitchens(select units have stainless steel appliances), plenty of closet space, and laundry on site. Heat & Cooking Gas Included! Cats Welcome. Parking Available for an additional fee per month. Near Trader Joe's, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, restaurants, and shopping. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.*