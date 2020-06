Amenities

Lovely, large, and sunny 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with spectacular lake views! Just rehabbed - everything is brand new!! Beautiful, vintage mid-rise building with only 4 apts per floor. Spacious 1250 sq ft layout, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, butler's pantry, great closet space. Updated kitchen with dishwasher and built in microwave. Heat, cooking gas, water, basic cable & internet all included. Tandem Parking available for extra $$. One storage space