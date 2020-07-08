All apartments in Chicago
5400 South Harper Avenue
5400 South Harper Avenue

5400 South Harper Avenue · (573) 808-2627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Hyde Park 1 bedroom condo in beautiful condition! Condo has been well-kept & is being professionally painted prior to new lease. Unit has been renovated to accommodate all of today's standards. 42" maple cabinets, Italian granite countertops, full set of stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, hardwood floors, plush carpet in bedroom, beautiful updated bath, & 2 walk-in closets. Building has additional laundry facility on site, bike room, & free exercise room. Right in the proximity of downtown Hyde Park: close to Starbucks, movie theater, restaurants, & Target. Available 8/1/2020, or sooner if needed. Don't miss out on the largest 1 bedroom floorplan in the building. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 South Harper Avenue have any available units?
5400 South Harper Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 South Harper Avenue have?
Some of 5400 South Harper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 South Harper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5400 South Harper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 South Harper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5400 South Harper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5400 South Harper Avenue offer parking?
No, 5400 South Harper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5400 South Harper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 South Harper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 South Harper Avenue have a pool?
No, 5400 South Harper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5400 South Harper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5400 South Harper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 South Harper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 South Harper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
