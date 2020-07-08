5400 South Harper Avenue

Amenities

Hyde Park 1 bedroom condo in beautiful condition! Condo has been well-kept & is being professionally painted prior to new lease. Unit has been renovated to accommodate all of today's standards. 42" maple cabinets, Italian granite countertops, full set of stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, hardwood floors, plush carpet in bedroom, beautiful updated bath, & 2 walk-in closets. Building has additional laundry facility on site, bike room, & free exercise room. Right in the proximity of downtown Hyde Park: close to Starbucks, movie theater, restaurants, & Target. Available 8/1/2020, or sooner if needed. Don't miss out on the largest 1 bedroom floorplan in the building. You won't be disappointed!