537 W Aldine 1N
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

537 W Aldine 1N

537 W Aldine Ave · (248) 416-2141
Location

537 W Aldine Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 Bed in Lakeview - Property Id: 300684

Newly Updated Sunny Affordable 2BD In Lakeview! Free Heat! East Lakeview two bedroom for a great price! Nice, clean and sunny with BIG bedrooms, hardwood floors, laundry on-site and FREE heat!! Well maintained three story courtyard building just steps to the lake and in the middle of shopping, dining and entertainment!

Price:1850
Location:537 W Aldine
Available:June 15
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300684
Property Id 300684

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5931274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W Aldine 1N have any available units?
537 W Aldine 1N has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 W Aldine 1N have?
Some of 537 W Aldine 1N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 W Aldine 1N currently offering any rent specials?
537 W Aldine 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W Aldine 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 W Aldine 1N is pet friendly.
Does 537 W Aldine 1N offer parking?
No, 537 W Aldine 1N does not offer parking.
Does 537 W Aldine 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 W Aldine 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W Aldine 1N have a pool?
No, 537 W Aldine 1N does not have a pool.
Does 537 W Aldine 1N have accessible units?
No, 537 W Aldine 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W Aldine 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 W Aldine 1N has units with dishwashers.
