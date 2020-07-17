537 W Aldine 1N

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed in Lakeview - Property Id: 300684
Newly Updated Sunny Affordable 2BD In Lakeview! Free Heat! East Lakeview two bedroom for a great price! Nice, clean and sunny with BIG bedrooms, hardwood floors, laundry on-site and FREE heat!! Well maintained three story courtyard building just steps to the lake and in the middle of shopping, dining and entertainment!
Price:1850
Location:537 W Aldine
Available:June 15
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300684
Property Id 300684
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5931274)