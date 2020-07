Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Check this out ... 1BR+office in West Town for just $1350 !!! This unit features a modern kitchen with new quartz counter tops, full bath, high ceilings, hwd floors, A/C, laundry in the building, close to the EL, cat ok, sorry no dogs. Available now.



Terms: One year lease