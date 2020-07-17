All apartments in Chicago
5349 North Kenmore Ave.

5349 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 316-9925
Location

5349 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Great condo-quality 3BR/2BA in the desirable Andersonville neightborhood - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more. This spacious 1600sq' unit is on the top floor of a 4-story elevator building and features a stainless/granite kitchen with DW, master bath has a jacuzzi tub and a stand-up shower, big king and queen sized bedrooms, loads of closets, lots of light, CAC, hardwood floors, laundry in the unit, two private decks(side and rear) plus access to the roof deck, one outdoor parking spot is included and cats and small dogs are welcome. Available September 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have any available units?
5349 North Kenmore Ave. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have?
Some of 5349 North Kenmore Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 North Kenmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5349 North Kenmore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 North Kenmore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. offers parking.
Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 North Kenmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5349 North Kenmore Ave. has units with dishwashers.
