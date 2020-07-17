5349 North Kenmore Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Great condo-quality 3BR/2BA in the desirable Andersonville neightborhood - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more. This spacious 1600sq' unit is on the top floor of a 4-story elevator building and features a stainless/granite kitchen with DW, master bath has a jacuzzi tub and a stand-up shower, big king and queen sized bedrooms, loads of closets, lots of light, CAC, hardwood floors, laundry in the unit, two private decks(side and rear) plus access to the roof deck, one outdoor parking spot is included and cats and small dogs are welcome. Available September 1.



Terms: One year lease