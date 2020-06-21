All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:14 PM

5336 North Mcvicker Avenue

5336 North Mcvicker Avenue · (888) 770-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5336 North Mcvicker Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate, Expanded Single-Family Home for Rent! Three Bedrooms, Three FULL Baths! Newer Carpet Upstairs! Big Living Room, Formal Dining Room - Gleaming Oak Floors! Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Premium White Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Loads of Work Space - and Perfect for Entertaining! Big Bedrooms, Including Top-Floor Dormered Master Suite - Updated Bath with Jetted Tub! Ample Closets, Storage. Finished Basement - Media Room, Workshop. Extra-Deep 145' Back Yard! One Car Garage Space Included! Great Location - Top Schools, Parks, Shopping, METRA, Blue Line, and Expressways. EZ Street Parking for your guests! You MUST See! SORRY . . . NO PETS, NO SMOKERS! NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have any available units?
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have?
Some of 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have a pool?
No, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5336 North Mcvicker Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
2719-23 N Wayne
2719 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity