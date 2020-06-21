5336 North Mcvicker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Immaculate, Expanded Single-Family Home for Rent! Three Bedrooms, Three FULL Baths! Newer Carpet Upstairs! Big Living Room, Formal Dining Room - Gleaming Oak Floors! Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Premium White Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Loads of Work Space - and Perfect for Entertaining! Big Bedrooms, Including Top-Floor Dormered Master Suite - Updated Bath with Jetted Tub! Ample Closets, Storage. Finished Basement - Media Room, Workshop. Extra-Deep 145' Back Yard! One Car Garage Space Included! Great Location - Top Schools, Parks, Shopping, METRA, Blue Line, and Expressways. EZ Street Parking for your guests! You MUST See! SORRY . . . NO PETS, NO SMOKERS! NO EXCEPTIONS!!