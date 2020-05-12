5322 S Indiana BS

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Newly renovated and designed by award winning Steele Consulting Group. All luxury features and finishes. Premium 11 channel speaker system installed throughout, Kitchenaid appliance suite in this Chef's Kitchen, Samsung washer & dryer, Delta plumbing fixtures, TOTO washlet with nightlight, motion sensing lift, heated seat and much more. Private Garage Parking optional as well. Serious inquiries only. You don't want to miss this rare opportunity! Just blocks from public transportation #55 Garfield blvd, #29 State st and both Red and Green "L" lines.



Property is also available for rent FULLY FURNISHED, at additional cost, ask for more information. To view furnished 3D imaging Click links below:



http://lookbook.modsy.com/users/julie_toan_montgomery_christopher_living_dining_room/vr



http://lookbook.modsy.com/users/montgomerychristopher_bedroom/vr

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78722

No Pets Allowed



