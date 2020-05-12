All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5322 S Indiana BS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5322 S Indiana BS
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5322 S Indiana BS

5322 South Indiana Avenue · (312) 324-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Washington Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5322 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit BS · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
5322 S Indiana #BS - Property Id: 78722

Newly renovated and designed by award winning Steele Consulting Group. All luxury features and finishes. Premium 11 channel speaker system installed throughout, Kitchenaid appliance suite in this Chef's Kitchen, Samsung washer & dryer, Delta plumbing fixtures, TOTO washlet with nightlight, motion sensing lift, heated seat and much more. Private Garage Parking optional as well. Serious inquiries only. You don't want to miss this rare opportunity! Just blocks from public transportation #55 Garfield blvd, #29 State st and both Red and Green "L" lines.

Property is also available for rent FULLY FURNISHED, at additional cost, ask for more information. To view furnished 3D imaging Click links below:

http://lookbook.modsy.com/users/julie_toan_montgomery_christopher_living_dining_room/vr

http://lookbook.modsy.com/users/montgomerychristopher_bedroom/vr
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78722
Property Id 78722

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 S Indiana BS have any available units?
5322 S Indiana BS has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S Indiana BS have?
Some of 5322 S Indiana BS's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S Indiana BS currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S Indiana BS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 S Indiana BS pet-friendly?
No, 5322 S Indiana BS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5322 S Indiana BS offer parking?
Yes, 5322 S Indiana BS does offer parking.
Does 5322 S Indiana BS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 S Indiana BS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 S Indiana BS have a pool?
No, 5322 S Indiana BS does not have a pool.
Does 5322 S Indiana BS have accessible units?
No, 5322 S Indiana BS does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 S Indiana BS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 S Indiana BS has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5322 S Indiana BS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60644
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity