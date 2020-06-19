5322 S Harper 2A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Hyde Park - Property Id: 273985



heck out this mind-blowing 1Bed/1Bath unit located in the heart of Hyde Park. This unit comes with gut rehab kitchen, in unit washer and dryer, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bedrooms. Surrounded by many shops, restaurants, grocery stores and transportation.



Price:1250

Location:5322 S Harper

Available:7/1

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273985

(RLNE5804605)