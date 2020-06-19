All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5322 S Harper 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5322 S Harper 2A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5322 S Harper 2A

5322 South Harper Avenue · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5322 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Hyde Park - Property Id: 273985

heck out this mind-blowing 1Bed/1Bath unit located in the heart of Hyde Park. This unit comes with gut rehab kitchen, in unit washer and dryer, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bedrooms. Surrounded by many shops, restaurants, grocery stores and transportation.

Price:1250
Location:5322 S Harper
Available:7/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273985
Property Id 273985

(RLNE5804605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 S Harper 2A have any available units?
5322 S Harper 2A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S Harper 2A have?
Some of 5322 S Harper 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S Harper 2A currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S Harper 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 S Harper 2A pet-friendly?
No, 5322 S Harper 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5322 S Harper 2A offer parking?
No, 5322 S Harper 2A does not offer parking.
Does 5322 S Harper 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 S Harper 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 S Harper 2A have a pool?
No, 5322 S Harper 2A does not have a pool.
Does 5322 S Harper 2A have accessible units?
No, 5322 S Harper 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 S Harper 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 S Harper 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5322 S Harper 2A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity