5322 S Harper 2A

Amenities
Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Hyde Park - Property Id: 273985
heck out this mind-blowing 1Bed/1Bath unit located in the heart of Hyde Park. This unit comes with gut rehab kitchen, in unit washer and dryer, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bedrooms. Surrounded by many shops, restaurants, grocery stores and transportation.
Price:1250
Location:5322 S Harper
Available:7/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273985
Property Id 273985
(RLNE5804605)