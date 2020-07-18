5310 South ARCHER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Very Spacious Penthouse Style Apartment! Custom European Kitchen, laundry, hardwood flooring throughout, cathedral ceilings with skylights! Enjoy privacy of being the only residential tenant in whole building. Well insulated stucco walls plus a high efficiency HVAC system to keep your bills low. New SS appliances! Outside deck with balcony! Superb Location, very close distance to everywhere including the new Starbucks at the corner! Call today, before this one is gone! Per Landlord, Credit & Income will need to be verified.