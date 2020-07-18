All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:25 PM

5310 South ARCHER Avenue

5310 South Archer Avenue · (312) 656-6301
Location

5310 South Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60632
Garfield Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very Spacious Penthouse Style Apartment! Custom European Kitchen, laundry, hardwood flooring throughout, cathedral ceilings with skylights! Enjoy privacy of being the only residential tenant in whole building. Well insulated stucco walls plus a high efficiency HVAC system to keep your bills low. New SS appliances! Outside deck with balcony! Superb Location, very close distance to everywhere including the new Starbucks at the corner! Call today, before this one is gone! Per Landlord, Credit & Income will need to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have any available units?
5310 South ARCHER Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5310 South ARCHER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 South ARCHER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 South ARCHER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue offer parking?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 South ARCHER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5310 South ARCHER Avenue has units with air conditioning.
