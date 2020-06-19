5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage lobby

Carve out a great life at 5300 South Shore Dr - Spacious Condo comes with one bed and one bathroom. gorgeous granite kitchen countertops, hardwood floors throughout, Ceramic tiled bathroom, Elegant marble lobby with round the clock doorman. Leased parking available at $150 per month. Nearby schools include Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, Harte Elementary School, and Kenwood Academy High School. For your groceries, the nearby grocery stores are Market In the Park, Open Produce, and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Sip and Savor, Ancien Cycles & Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mikkey's Retro Grill, Cholie's Pizza, and Falcon Inn. 5300 S Shore Dr. Apt 63 is near Cornell Park, Spruce Park, and Nichols Park. There are great neat bike lanes and you can find the terrain as flat as a pancake.

For fastest response apply here: https://bit.ly/5300unit64



(RLNE3215889)