Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64

5300 South Shore Drive · (224) 333-1969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
Carve out a great life at 5300 South Shore Dr - Spacious Condo comes with one bed and one bathroom. gorgeous granite kitchen countertops, hardwood floors throughout, Ceramic tiled bathroom, Elegant marble lobby with round the clock doorman. Leased parking available at $150 per month. Nearby schools include Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, Harte Elementary School, and Kenwood Academy High School. For your groceries, the nearby grocery stores are Market In the Park, Open Produce, and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Sip and Savor, Ancien Cycles & Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mikkey's Retro Grill, Cholie's Pizza, and Falcon Inn. 5300 S Shore Dr. Apt 63 is near Cornell Park, Spruce Park, and Nichols Park. There are great neat bike lanes and you can find the terrain as flat as a pancake.
For fastest response apply here: https://bit.ly/5300unit64

(RLNE3215889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have any available units?
5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have?
Some of 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 is pet friendly.
Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 offer parking?
Yes, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 does offer parking.
Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have a pool?
No, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 does not have a pool.
Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have accessible units?
No, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 South Shore Dr UNIT 64 does not have units with dishwashers.
