All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5300 N Lockwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5300 N Lockwood
Last updated March 1 2020 at 12:17 PM

5300 N Lockwood

5300 North Lockwood Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5300 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully appointed, completely renovated studio apartment in traditional Chicago neighborhood. Halfway between Ohare and the loop. walking distance to blueline & metra train stops. Easy access to I90 and I94 expressways.

All new electrical wiring, plumbing & HVAC. 8 foot ceilings, large windows, small size kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on 2nd floor.

The location is excellent for those who want to be able to get into and out of the city but dont need/want the more hectic urban scene. This is almost a suburban feel. Beautiful tree lined streets with lots of kids and people walking. Free street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 N Lockwood have any available units?
5300 N Lockwood has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5300 N Lockwood currently offering any rent specials?
5300 N Lockwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 N Lockwood pet-friendly?
No, 5300 N Lockwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5300 N Lockwood offer parking?
No, 5300 N Lockwood does not offer parking.
Does 5300 N Lockwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 N Lockwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 N Lockwood have a pool?
No, 5300 N Lockwood does not have a pool.
Does 5300 N Lockwood have accessible units?
No, 5300 N Lockwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 N Lockwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 N Lockwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 N Lockwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 N Lockwood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5300 N Lockwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
6748 S Blackstone
6748 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity