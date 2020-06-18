All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

53 East Lake

53 E Lake St · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 E Lake St, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Named after the elevated train tracks that "loop" around the heart of downtown Chicago, you'll find this neighborhood bustling with professionals of all ages throughout the week. Being a busy part of town and truly giving off that hustle and bustle feeling associated with all major cities, The Loop is littered with historic landmarks and popular hot spots such as Millennium Park, The Bean, Chicago Athletic Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and so much more! The Loop is also an ideal date spot in the city as this neighborhood is home to Chicago's Theatre District. Being in the heart of the city means you'll never run out of things to do and places to see! Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Custom Blackout Roller Shades -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Indoor Theater -Game Rooms -Private Co-Working Spaces -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Two Roof Decks with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Roof Deck Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 East Lake have any available units?
53 East Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 East Lake have?
Some of 53 East Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 East Lake currently offering any rent specials?
53 East Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 East Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 East Lake is pet friendly.
Does 53 East Lake offer parking?
Yes, 53 East Lake does offer parking.
Does 53 East Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 East Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 East Lake have a pool?
Yes, 53 East Lake has a pool.
Does 53 East Lake have accessible units?
No, 53 East Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 53 East Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 East Lake has units with dishwashers.
