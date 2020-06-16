521 North RACINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

"Best things: location location location. Near the Blue Line, near Interstate. Right on Grand bus line. 15 minute walk to Fulton Market and Randolph street (food meccas) but not so close as to be unaffordable. Love the high ceilings. Free parking right out the back door!..Large kitchen prep space. Ideal for cooks. Grass area, tiny "yard" out front is welcoming. Laundry in unit is awesome. Front bathroom is huge. That walk in shower is great." -- quoted text from the people who lived here for more than seven years. 2 bed/2 bath unit w 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, parking included! Close to the loop, expressways and public transportation. D'Amatos, Piccolo Sogno, Butterfly Sushi Bar, Starbucks, Sip and shops on Grand Avenue are right around the corner. Walk to Fulton Market, Google, Randolph St. Urban location near schools and parks. Dedicated Parking space makes adventuring quick and easy.