Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
521 North RACINE Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

521 North RACINE Avenue

521 North Racine Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

521 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
"Best things: location location location. Near the Blue Line, near Interstate. Right on Grand bus line. 15 minute walk to Fulton Market and Randolph street (food meccas) but not so close as to be unaffordable. Love the high ceilings. Free parking right out the back door!..Large kitchen prep space. Ideal for cooks. Grass area, tiny "yard" out front is welcoming. Laundry in unit is awesome. Front bathroom is huge. That walk in shower is great." -- quoted text from the people who lived here for more than seven years. 2 bed/2 bath unit w 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, parking included! Close to the loop, expressways and public transportation. D'Amatos, Piccolo Sogno, Butterfly Sushi Bar, Starbucks, Sip and shops on Grand Avenue are right around the corner. Walk to Fulton Market, Google, Randolph St. Urban location near schools and parks. Dedicated Parking space makes adventuring quick and easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 North RACINE Avenue have any available units?
521 North RACINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 North RACINE Avenue have?
Some of 521 North RACINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 North RACINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 North RACINE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 North RACINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 North RACINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 521 North RACINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 North RACINE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 521 North RACINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 North RACINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 North RACINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 North RACINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 North RACINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 North RACINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 North RACINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 North RACINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
