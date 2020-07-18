5201 N Bernard St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Spacious Renovated 2 BR W/ Heat Included! - Property Id: 238675
Newly Renovated 2 BR on great North Park Block! Cute and sunny, walking distance to shops, restaurants, library and Starbucks. Kimball brown line nearby and bus pick up around the corner. Near Northeastern Illinois University and North Park University. Available now with flexible lease start date.
Heat included
Apartment has been fully renovated:
New kitchen features ss appliances, granite counter tops, and dark wood cabinets
White bathroom with new spa-like tiles
New plumbing and electric throughout the building
Hardwood Floors through out
New coin laundry room
No Security Deposit
Cats okay, no dogs
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5201-n-bernard-st-chicago-il-unit-3/238675
Property Id 238675
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5961099)