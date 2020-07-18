All apartments in Chicago
5201 N Bernard St 3
5201 N Bernard St 3

5201 North Bernard Street · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Spacious Renovated 2 BR W/ Heat Included! - Property Id: 238675

Newly Renovated 2 BR on great North Park Block! Cute and sunny, walking distance to shops, restaurants, library and Starbucks. Kimball brown line nearby and bus pick up around the corner. Near Northeastern Illinois University and North Park University. Available now with flexible lease start date.

Heat included
Apartment has been fully renovated:
New kitchen features ss appliances, granite counter tops, and dark wood cabinets
White bathroom with new spa-like tiles
New plumbing and electric throughout the building
Hardwood Floors through out
New coin laundry room

No Security Deposit
Cats okay, no dogs

Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5201-n-bernard-st-chicago-il-unit-3/238675
Property Id 238675

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have any available units?
5201 N Bernard St 3 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have?
Some of 5201 N Bernard St 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 N Bernard St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 N Bernard St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 N Bernard St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 N Bernard St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 offer parking?
No, 5201 N Bernard St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 N Bernard St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have a pool?
No, 5201 N Bernard St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have accessible units?
No, 5201 N Bernard St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 N Bernard St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 N Bernard St 3 has units with dishwashers.
