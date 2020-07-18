5201 N Bernard St 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Spacious Renovated 2 BR W/ Heat Included! - Property Id: 238675



Newly Renovated 2 BR on great North Park Block! Cute and sunny, walking distance to shops, restaurants, library and Starbucks. Kimball brown line nearby and bus pick up around the corner. Near Northeastern Illinois University and North Park University. Available now with flexible lease start date.



Heat included

Apartment has been fully renovated:

New kitchen features ss appliances, granite counter tops, and dark wood cabinets

White bathroom with new spa-like tiles

New plumbing and electric throughout the building

Hardwood Floors through out

New coin laundry room



No Security Deposit

Cats okay, no dogs



Stark Chicago Property Management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5201-n-bernard-st-chicago-il-unit-3/238675

Property Id 238675



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5961099)