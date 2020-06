Amenities

Charming one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in a well-maintained building located in the heart of Andersonville. Apartment features spacious floor plans with hardwood floors throughout and a classic kitchen including dishwasher and cabinets with ample storage space. Rent includes heat and water. The property features on-site laundry facilities and reliable maintenance staff. This location has easy access to both Clark and Broadway and is just a short walk to the CTA Red Line plus nearby Clark and Foster bus routes.