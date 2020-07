Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Affordable Edgewater 1bed/1bath W/ Updated Kitchen - Property Id: 279528



Gut rehabbed 1Bed/1Bath in perfect Edgewater location steps away from the Berwyn CTA station and a short walk to all of the shops and restaurants of Andersonville.



Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to view a video tour. In person showings are not allowed at this time.



Apartment Features:

Central A/C and heat

Hardwood floors with carpeted bedroom

High-end kitchen with Italian cabinetry

Stainless steel appliances

Laundry on site

Large windows



Pet Policy:

Dogs and cats allowed



Rikki Mueller

857-225-0029

JMG Management Inc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279528

Property Id 279528



(RLNE5857275)