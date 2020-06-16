520 N State St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Great Price 1 Bed in River North! - Property Id: 291153



Newly renovated apartments in heart of River North!



Granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Garbage disposal

Floor to ceiling windows

W/D in-unit

Updated throughout

New carpet in bedroom



Building amenities:

Indoor pool

Outdoor sky terrace lounging space

Fitness center

On-site management



DISCLAIMER



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --



Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

BUY -- RENT -- SELL



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291153

Property Id 291153



(RLNE5820650)