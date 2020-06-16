All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
520 N State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
520 N State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

520 N State St

520 North State Street · (224) 456-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1935 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Great Price 1 Bed in River North! - Property Id: 291153

Newly renovated apartments in heart of River North!

Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Garbage disposal
Floor to ceiling windows
W/D in-unit
Updated throughout
New carpet in bedroom

Building amenities:
Indoor pool
Outdoor sky terrace lounging space
Fitness center
On-site management

DISCLAIMER

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
BUY -- RENT -- SELL

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291153
Property Id 291153

(RLNE5820650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 520 N State St have any available units?
520 N State St has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N State St have?
Some of 520 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
520 N State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 520 N State St offer parking?
No, 520 N State St does not offer parking.
Does 520 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N State St have a pool?
Yes, 520 N State St has a pool.
Does 520 N State St have accessible units?
No, 520 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 N State St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue
5128 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1319 W Belmont
1319 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College