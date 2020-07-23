All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 519 W Deming Pl 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
519 W Deming Pl 3S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

519 W Deming Pl 3S

519 W Deming Pl · (312) 702-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

519 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,365

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
519 WEST Deming, #3S - Property Id: 322676

Beautiful Junior One Bedroom in Lincoln Park
Junior 1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/519-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3s/322676
Property Id 322676

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5963755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have any available units?
519 W Deming Pl 3S has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have?
Some of 519 W Deming Pl 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 W Deming Pl 3S currently offering any rent specials?
519 W Deming Pl 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 W Deming Pl 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 W Deming Pl 3S is pet friendly.
Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S offer parking?
No, 519 W Deming Pl 3S does not offer parking.
Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 W Deming Pl 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have a pool?
No, 519 W Deming Pl 3S does not have a pool.
Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have accessible units?
No, 519 W Deming Pl 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 519 W Deming Pl 3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 W Deming Pl 3S does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 519 W Deming Pl 3S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
447 N Austin
447 N Austin Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity