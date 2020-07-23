519 W Deming Pl 3S

Amenities
519 WEST Deming, #3S - Property Id: 322676
Beautiful Junior One Bedroom in Lincoln Park
Junior 1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/519-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3s/322676
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5963755)