This is a GREAT priced East Lakeview multi-room Studio for RENT! The unit has hardwood floors, includes HEAT and Cooking gas in the RENT, and has a separate dining room. The unit has big walk-in closet. For your convenience there is an on-site manager and laundry facilities are in the building. The unit is located in a great part of East Lakeview near so much. Grocery Stores / Night Life / Public Transportation. It is located less than a block from Lincoln Park and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and the lakefront. The Sheridan and Belmont bus stops are within easy walking distance and the Red Line is close by as well. Cats OK (Very Easy to Show)

No Dogs Allowed



