519 South Maplewood Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

519 South Maplewood Avenue

519 South Maplewood Avenue · (773) 507-6958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 South Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hot Tri-taylor, Illinois Medical District, near west-side area! 3 minute walking distance to the Chicago Blue line and Western CTA bus line, and 1 minute walk to the Harrison Bus line. I-290 two blocks away and it is 5 minutes from the Jane Byrne interchange to I-90/94. Downtown Chicago is 3 miles away. Plenty of newer construction in the area. This amply sized 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is available 08/01/2020. Hardwood floors throughout, good size bedrooms, open kitchen living room combination leading to balcony with a great skyline view of downtown Chicago. Oak cabinets and stainless steal appliances. Non-smoking building and unit. all tenants must submit to credit check, eviction history, income and job verification and criminal/sex offender background check. Very nice and functional unit. Hurry it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
519 South Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 519 South Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
519 South Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 South Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 South Maplewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 South Maplewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
