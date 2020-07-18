519 South Maplewood Avenue

Amenities

Hot Tri-taylor, Illinois Medical District, near west-side area! 3 minute walking distance to the Chicago Blue line and Western CTA bus line, and 1 minute walk to the Harrison Bus line. I-290 two blocks away and it is 5 minutes from the Jane Byrne interchange to I-90/94. Downtown Chicago is 3 miles away. Plenty of newer construction in the area. This amply sized 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is available 08/01/2020. Hardwood floors throughout, good size bedrooms, open kitchen living room combination leading to balcony with a great skyline view of downtown Chicago. Oak cabinets and stainless steal appliances. Non-smoking building and unit. all tenants must submit to credit check, eviction history, income and job verification and criminal/sex offender background check. Very nice and functional unit. Hurry it will not last.