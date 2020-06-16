5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage internet access key fob access

Located in bustling Hyde Park, the Hyde Park Towers are conveniently located to tons of restaurants & shopping, Lake Michigan, Museum of Science & Industry, amazing parks, biking trails and all that Hyde Park has to offer. With multiple floorplans to choose from, updated homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a fully equipped fitness center, study lounge with free Wi-Fi, onsite maintenance and conveniently attached parking garage. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.