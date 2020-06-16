All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:02 AM

5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard

5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard · (619) 962-9196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Located in bustling Hyde Park, the Hyde Park Towers are conveniently located to tons of restaurants & shopping, Lake Michigan, Museum of Science & Industry, amazing parks, biking trails and all that Hyde Park has to offer. With multiple floorplans to choose from, updated homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a fully equipped fitness center, study lounge with free Wi-Fi, onsite maintenance and conveniently attached parking garage. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5140 South Hyde Park Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity