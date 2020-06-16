All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

512 North McClurg Court

512 N McClurg Ct · (773) 629-1316
Location

512 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4507 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Streeterville! - Property Id: 288616

Don't miss out on these breathtaking Lake and City views from every window!! This 45th floor, south east corner unit condo features 2 beds, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, open concept kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk in closet with organizers, and washer/dryer in unit. The building amenities include 24 hour door staff, fitness center, sundeck, party room, onsite management, engineer, and dry cleaners. Located in the heart of Streeterville with a walk score of 96 and a transit score of 100! Easy access to Whole Foods, Target, Walgreens, Trader Joes, Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Ohio St Beach, Magnificent Mile, Jane Addams Memorial Park, Ogden Slip, AMC River East, Pinstripes, Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, and more. Ogden Elementary School. Internet Heat, Water, Trash included in rent. Parking available to rent from garage office. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288616
Property Id 288616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 North McClurg Court have any available units?
512 North McClurg Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 North McClurg Court have?
Some of 512 North McClurg Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 North McClurg Court currently offering any rent specials?
512 North McClurg Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 North McClurg Court pet-friendly?
No, 512 North McClurg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 512 North McClurg Court offer parking?
Yes, 512 North McClurg Court does offer parking.
Does 512 North McClurg Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 North McClurg Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 North McClurg Court have a pool?
No, 512 North McClurg Court does not have a pool.
Does 512 North McClurg Court have accessible units?
No, 512 North McClurg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 512 North McClurg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 North McClurg Court has units with dishwashers.
