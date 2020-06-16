512 North McClurg Court

Amenities

Don't miss out on these breathtaking Lake and City views from every window!! This 45th floor, south east corner unit condo features 2 beds, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, open concept kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk in closet with organizers, and washer/dryer in unit. The building amenities include 24 hour door staff, fitness center, sundeck, party room, onsite management, engineer, and dry cleaners. Located in the heart of Streeterville with a walk score of 96 and a transit score of 100! Easy access to Whole Foods, Target, Walgreens, Trader Joes, Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Ohio St Beach, Magnificent Mile, Jane Addams Memorial Park, Ogden Slip, AMC River East, Pinstripes, Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, and more. Ogden Elementary School. Internet Heat, Water, Trash included in rent. Parking available to rent from garage office. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

No Pets Allowed



