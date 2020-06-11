All apartments in Chicago
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5109 West Pensacola Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
wonderful spacious newly rehab 1st floor apartment. features new HVAC, new windows, new floors, new baths, New kitchen, New appliances and much more. On site laundry too. Plenty of transportation around and walk to many stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have any available units?
5109 West Pensacola Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have?
Some of 5109 West Pensacola Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 West Pensacola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5109 West Pensacola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 West Pensacola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue offer parking?
No, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have a pool?
No, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 West Pensacola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
