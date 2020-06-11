wonderful spacious newly rehab 1st floor apartment. features new HVAC, new windows, new floors, new baths, New kitchen, New appliances and much more. On site laundry too. Plenty of transportation around and walk to many stores.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5109 West Pensacola Avenue have any available units?