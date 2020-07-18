All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

510 W Deming Pl 1N

510 W Deming Pl · (312) 702-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
510 WEST DEMING, #1N - Property Id: 313393

BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Off street parking available for $185/month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!!***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/510-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-1n/313393
Property Id 313393

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5943619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have any available units?
510 W Deming Pl 1N has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have?
Some of 510 W Deming Pl 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W Deming Pl 1N currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Deming Pl 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Deming Pl 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl 1N is pet friendly.
Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N offer parking?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl 1N offers parking.
Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have a pool?
No, 510 W Deming Pl 1N does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have accessible units?
No, 510 W Deming Pl 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Deming Pl 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl 1N has units with dishwashers.
