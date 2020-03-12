510 W Belmont Ave 2209

Amenities
Large Two Bedroom in Lake View East - Avail. NOW - Property Id: 283450
Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group
Sponsored by Fulton Grace Realty
Utilities Included: Gas, Heat, Water
Amenities: Elevator, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room
These spacious 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom apartments in Lakeview Chicago at 510 W Belmont feature either carpet or hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops(in select units), ceramic tile bathroom with shower subway tile, plenty of closet space, and air conditioning units included. Water, Heat and Cooking Gas Included! Reserved resident parking might be available for additional fee per month. This building has an elevator, 24 hour emergency maintenance staff, bike room, laundry room, and fitness center. Great Location! Within walking distance to Lake Michigan, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, groceries, and Wrigley Field. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283450
Property Id 283450
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5792532)