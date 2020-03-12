510 W Belmont Ave 2209

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage

Large Two Bedroom in Lake View East - Avail. NOW - Property Id: 283450



Steven Douglas

Broker

The Douglas Group

Sponsored by Fulton Grace Realty



Utilities Included: Gas, Heat, Water

Amenities: Elevator, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room



These spacious 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom apartments in Lakeview Chicago at 510 W Belmont feature either carpet or hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops(in select units), ceramic tile bathroom with shower subway tile, plenty of closet space, and air conditioning units included. Water, Heat and Cooking Gas Included! Reserved resident parking might be available for additional fee per month. This building has an elevator, 24 hour emergency maintenance staff, bike room, laundry room, and fitness center. Great Location! Within walking distance to Lake Michigan, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, groceries, and Wrigley Field. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283450

Property Id 283450



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5792532)