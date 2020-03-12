All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

510 W Belmont Ave 2209

2209 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2209 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

Large Two Bedroom in Lake View East - Avail. NOW - Property Id: 283450

Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group
Sponsored by Fulton Grace Realty

Utilities Included: Gas, Heat, Water
Amenities: Elevator, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room

These spacious 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom apartments in Lakeview Chicago at 510 W Belmont feature either carpet or hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops(in select units), ceramic tile bathroom with shower subway tile, plenty of closet space, and air conditioning units included. Water, Heat and Cooking Gas Included! Reserved resident parking might be available for additional fee per month. This building has an elevator, 24 hour emergency maintenance staff, bike room, laundry room, and fitness center. Great Location! Within walking distance to Lake Michigan, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, groceries, and Wrigley Field. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283450
Property Id 283450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have any available units?
510 W Belmont Ave 2209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have?
Some of 510 W Belmont Ave 2209's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Belmont Ave 2209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 pet-friendly?
No, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 offer parking?
Yes, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 does offer parking.
Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have a pool?
No, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have accessible units?
No, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W Belmont Ave 2209 does not have units with dishwashers.
