Chicago, IL
510 S Clinton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM

510 S Clinton

510 South Clinton Street · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 South Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath LOFT with hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit & more! Avail ASAP Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath loft with plenty of space in wonderful West Loop location! Hardwood floors throughout main living area with carpeted bedrooms. Living/dining/kitchen combo perfect for entertainment! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and track lighting. Central heat/ac, washer/dryer in unit! Additional storage available as well. Available immediately!! The West Loop is a cultural melting pot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. It&rsquo;s one of the city&rsquo;s trendiest hot spots, where you can uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art &mdash; both in the galleries and on the streets. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Clinton have any available units?
510 S Clinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Clinton have?
Some of 510 S Clinton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Clinton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Clinton pet-friendly?
No, 510 S Clinton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 510 S Clinton offer parking?
No, 510 S Clinton does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S Clinton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Clinton have a pool?
No, 510 S Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Clinton have accessible units?
No, 510 S Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Clinton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 S Clinton has units with dishwashers.
