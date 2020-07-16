All apartments in Chicago
51 West 15TH Street

51 West 15th Street · (630) 644-6819
Location

51 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful sun-filled condo in South Loop. Located on a private cul-de-sac exclusive to residents only! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living/dining room area. Master bedroom has large closet space and consists of a double vanity and separate tub and shower. In unit washer and dryer and one car garage parking space and exercise room included in neighboring courtyard building.Walking distance to parks, lake front trail, restaurants, bars, museums and Roosevelt subway station. Marianos, Trader Joes, Jewels, Target and Roosevelt Collection Shop all close by to get all your shopping needs done. University Of Illinois only seven minutes away, great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 West 15TH Street have any available units?
51 West 15TH Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 West 15TH Street have?
Some of 51 West 15TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 West 15TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 West 15TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 West 15TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 West 15TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 51 West 15TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 West 15TH Street offers parking.
Does 51 West 15TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 West 15TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 West 15TH Street have a pool?
No, 51 West 15TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 West 15TH Street have accessible units?
No, 51 West 15TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 West 15TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 West 15TH Street has units with dishwashers.
