51 West 15TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful sun-filled condo in South Loop. Located on a private cul-de-sac exclusive to residents only! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living/dining room area. Master bedroom has large closet space and consists of a double vanity and separate tub and shower. In unit washer and dryer and one car garage parking space and exercise room included in neighboring courtyard building.Walking distance to parks, lake front trail, restaurants, bars, museums and Roosevelt subway station. Marianos, Trader Joes, Jewels, Target and Roosevelt Collection Shop all close by to get all your shopping needs done. University Of Illinois only seven minutes away, great location!