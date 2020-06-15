All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:43 PM

509 West Wrightwood

509 W Wrightwood Ave · (312) 753-9846
Location

509 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 5 Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom Apartment Available - Property Id: 119631

A prime location in Lincoln Park, this is the ideal place to call home. A walking distance to a number of stores, bars and restaurants, everything you need is close to you. Lincoln Park Zoo and Chicago lake front trail are in the immediate vicinity so you can enjoy them at your leisure.

The apartment is located in a beautiful building and has two queen-size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Plenty of sunlight refreshes the spacious modern kitchen/living room combo. See unit features below!

Address: 509 W. Wrightwood Ave #5
Price: $2,600 - Tenants pay for gas, electric & monthly CAM fee of $35
Available: July 1st

Unit Features:

Hardwood floor
Modern kitchen/living room combo
Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
Two queen-sized bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Central air/heat
Laundry in unit
Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply
No security deposit/move in fee per adult

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119631
Property Id 119631

(RLNE4866050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 West Wrightwood have any available units?
509 West Wrightwood has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 West Wrightwood have?
Some of 509 West Wrightwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 West Wrightwood currently offering any rent specials?
509 West Wrightwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 West Wrightwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 West Wrightwood is pet friendly.
Does 509 West Wrightwood offer parking?
No, 509 West Wrightwood does not offer parking.
Does 509 West Wrightwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 West Wrightwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 West Wrightwood have a pool?
No, 509 West Wrightwood does not have a pool.
Does 509 West Wrightwood have accessible units?
No, 509 West Wrightwood does not have accessible units.
Does 509 West Wrightwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 West Wrightwood has units with dishwashers.
