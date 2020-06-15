509 West Wrightwood

Amenities
Unit 5 Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom Apartment Available - Property Id: 119631
A prime location in Lincoln Park, this is the ideal place to call home. A walking distance to a number of stores, bars and restaurants, everything you need is close to you. Lincoln Park Zoo and Chicago lake front trail are in the immediate vicinity so you can enjoy them at your leisure.
The apartment is located in a beautiful building and has two queen-size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Plenty of sunlight refreshes the spacious modern kitchen/living room combo. See unit features below!
Address: 509 W. Wrightwood Ave #5
Price: $2,600 - Tenants pay for gas, electric & monthly CAM fee of $35
Available: July 1st
Unit Features:
Hardwood floor
Modern kitchen/living room combo
Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
Two queen-sized bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Central air/heat
Laundry in unit
Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply
No security deposit/move in fee per adult
Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119631
Property Id 119631
(RLNE4866050)