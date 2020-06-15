509 West Wrightwood

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 5 Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom Apartment Available - Property Id: 119631



A prime location in Lincoln Park, this is the ideal place to call home. A walking distance to a number of stores, bars and restaurants, everything you need is close to you. Lincoln Park Zoo and Chicago lake front trail are in the immediate vicinity so you can enjoy them at your leisure.



The apartment is located in a beautiful building and has two queen-size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Plenty of sunlight refreshes the spacious modern kitchen/living room combo. See unit features below!



Address: 509 W. Wrightwood Ave #5

Price: $2,600 - Tenants pay for gas, electric & monthly CAM fee of $35

Available: July 1st



Unit Features:



Hardwood floor

Modern kitchen/living room combo

Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances

Two queen-sized bedrooms

Two full bathrooms

Central air/heat

Laundry in unit

Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply

No security deposit/move in fee per adult



Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119631

Property Id 119631



(RLNE4866050)