5075 N Wolcott Ave 1

Lovely 3BR in Ravenswood! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 176224



Location:

N. Wolcott Ave

Chicago, IL 60640



Neighborhood:

Ravenswood



Rent: $1875

Beds: 3

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent for details)



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Mini Blinds

Modern Eat-in Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave

King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)

Cozy Living Space

Tons of closet space



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry

Controlled Access

Gated Entry

Storage Room



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Metra & Brownline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176224

