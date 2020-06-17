5075 N Wolcott Ave 1

Amenities
Lovely 3BR in Ravenswood! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 176224
Location:
N. Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Neighborhood:
Ravenswood
Rent: $1875
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent for details)
UNIT FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Mini Blinds
Modern Eat-in Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Cozy Living Space
Tons of closet space
PROPERTY FEATURES:
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Gated Entry
Storage Room
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Metra & Brownline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176224
