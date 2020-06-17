All apartments in Chicago
5075 N Wolcott Ave 1

5075 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

5075 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 3BR in Ravenswood! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 176224

Location:
N. Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640

Neighborhood:
Ravenswood

Rent: $1875
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent for details)

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Mini Blinds
Modern Eat-in Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Cozy Living Space
Tons of closet space

PROPERTY FEATURES:

On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Gated Entry
Storage Room

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Metra & Brownline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176224
Property Id 176224

(RLNE5781906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

