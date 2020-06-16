All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:24 AM

505 North Lake Shore Drive

505 North Lake Shore Drive · (815) 713-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
True city life at it's best! Live the dream in iconic Lake Point Tower. Unobstructed million dollar views of the lake. Navy Pier and Lake Shore Drive. Massive kitchen perfect for entertaining. Over sized modern custom bathrooms. Custom flooring. Huge open living space 3100 Sq Ft. Close to everything from the beach to world class dining, landmark tourist destinations, parks, nightlife, and harbors. Minimum lease 6 months, longer lease is preferred. In unit laundry. Easy to show. Power Automatic shades all around. Subzero and Wolf appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
505 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 505 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 North Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 505 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
