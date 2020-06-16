505 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

True city life at it's best! Live the dream in iconic Lake Point Tower. Unobstructed million dollar views of the lake. Navy Pier and Lake Shore Drive. Massive kitchen perfect for entertaining. Over sized modern custom bathrooms. Custom flooring. Huge open living space 3100 Sq Ft. Close to everything from the beach to world class dining, landmark tourist destinations, parks, nightlife, and harbors. Minimum lease 6 months, longer lease is preferred. In unit laundry. Easy to show. Power Automatic shades all around. Subzero and Wolf appliances.