5045-61 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed courtyard on-site laundry

This courtyard building, located in Ravenswood, offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 785 to 925 sqft.



Units include:



FREE Heat

Hardwood Floors

Laundry On-Site

Gas Range



With updated units having dishwashers, SS appliances, and granite countertops.



While located on a tree-lined street, nearby blocks host plenty of places to eat, shop, enjoy nightlife, and Winnemac Park is located on the adjacent block.



Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.



Located near the intersection of Damen & Foster.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at ww