Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

5045-61 North Damen Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
5045 N Damen Ave · (773) 358-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5045 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5051-GW · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5045-1W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5047-1W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5045-61 North Damen Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
courtyard
on-site laundry
This courtyard building, located in Ravenswood, offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 785 to 925 sqft.

Units include:

FREE Heat
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Gas Range

With updated units having dishwashers, SS appliances, and granite countertops.

While located on a tree-lined street, nearby blocks host plenty of places to eat, shop, enjoy nightlife, and Winnemac Park is located on the adjacent block.

Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located near the intersection of Damen & Foster.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at ww

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
5045-61 North Damen Avenue has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 5045-61 North Damen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045-61 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5045-61 North Damen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045-61 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
No, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5045-61 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045-61 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
