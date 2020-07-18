All apartments in Chicago
500 N Kingsbury St 2606

500 N Kingsbury St · (773) 802-6615
Location

500 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2606 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
HUGE Lux One Bedroom! Stunning River Views! - Property Id: 307283

Stunning River Views! Lux HUGE one bedroom in river north! Washer Dryer in Unit! Huge closet space!!Best location in the city! Steps away from Hubbard Street, nightlife, East Bank Club, Bars, merchandise mart, and public transportation!
Full Amenity Building!

*Price reflects one month free

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 140 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response -- 

Elizabeth Conroy | Luxury Leasing Consultant/Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/500-n-kingsbury-st-chicago-il-unit-2606/307283
Property Id 307283

(RLNE5950282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have any available units?
500 N Kingsbury St 2606 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have?
Some of 500 N Kingsbury St 2606's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Kingsbury St 2606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 is pet friendly.
Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 offer parking?
No, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 does not offer parking.
Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have a pool?
No, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have accessible units?
No, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury St 2606 has units with dishwashers.
