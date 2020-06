Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage hot tub

Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 Near Kedzie Brown Line and North Park University - Property Id: 232274



Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Apartment Near Kedzie Brown Line and North Park University! Hardwood Floors Throughout! Cozy Exposed Brick!



Beautifully renovated condo-quality two bedroom apartment in Albany Park. Large living room great for entertaining! Just a few blocks from the Kedzie brown line stop! Steps From North Park University! Easy walk to nearby parks.



Amenities Include:



-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Large closets

-Spa Tiled Bathrooms

-Exposed Brick Walls

-Modern Lighting / Ceiling Fans

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Laundry in building

-Bike storage



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

No Dogs Allowed



