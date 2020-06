Amenities

First floor apartment with 3 good sized bedrooms and large living room. Apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Available July 1, 2020. Very well located near public transportation. HUD/Section 8 vouchers are welcome. Credit/background for each adult over 18 yrs of age will be ordered at tenant's expense of $40/adult; $600 move-in/admin, non-refundable fee and 0 Security Deposit needed. Make your appointment to come & see it today!