Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Spacious, bright and newly remodeled garden unit available in well-maintained Albany Park building! Unit features open concept with updated kitchen with dishwasher, new windows, Central AC and two bedrooms capable of fitting Queen sized beds, storage, on-site laundry. Gated parking included! Close proximity to North Park University and less than a 10 min walk to Brown Line. Cats welcome with added non-refundable fee. Don't miss out!



