Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4905 N Springfield Ave

4905 North Springfield Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4905 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
internet access
dogs allowed
Massive 2 bed with Formal Dining Room Heat Incl - Property Id: 287886

Location: 4905 North Springfield, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)

Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

This amazing 3rd floor walk up two bedroom is available now. This unit features two good sized bedrooms, formal dining room, large living room, sunroom off the living room and a little outdoor space. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $650 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287886
Property Id 287886

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5809011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 N Springfield Ave have any available units?
4905 N Springfield Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 N Springfield Ave have?
Some of 4905 N Springfield Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 N Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4905 N Springfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 N Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 N Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4905 N Springfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 N Springfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
