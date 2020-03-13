4905 N Springfield Ave

Amenities
Massive 2 bed with Formal Dining Room Heat Incl - Property Id: 287886
Location: 4905 North Springfield, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
This amazing 3rd floor walk up two bedroom is available now. This unit features two good sized bedrooms, formal dining room, large living room, sunroom off the living room and a little outdoor space. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $650 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act
