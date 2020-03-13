4905 N Springfield Ave

Amenities

Massive 2 bed with Formal Dining Room Heat Incl - Property Id: 287886



Location: 4905 North Springfield, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)



Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats Only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



This amazing 3rd floor walk up two bedroom is available now. This unit features two good sized bedrooms, formal dining room, large living room, sunroom off the living room and a little outdoor space. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $650 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



No Dogs Allowed



