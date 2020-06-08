4901 N Springfield Ave

Amenities
Great size garden apartment with heat included. - Property Id: 287965
Location: 4901 North Springfield, #Garden, Chicago, IL 60625
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street
Looking for a large english garden? This ground floor unit is only a couple steps down from the main sidewalk entry. This apartment features a formal dining room, large living room, extra den, and a nice bedroom size. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $500 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.
