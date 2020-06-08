All apartments in Chicago
4901 N Springfield Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4901 N Springfield Ave

4901 North Springfield Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

4901 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
internet access
dogs allowed
Great size garden apartment with heat included. - Property Id: 287965

Location: 4901 North Springfield, #Garden, Chicago, IL 60625

Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

Looking for a large english garden? This ground floor unit is only a couple steps down from the main sidewalk entry. This apartment features a formal dining room, large living room, extra den, and a nice bedroom size. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $500 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287965
Property Id 287965

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5809014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 N Springfield Ave have any available units?
4901 N Springfield Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 N Springfield Ave have?
Some of 4901 N Springfield Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 N Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4901 N Springfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 N Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 N Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4901 N Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4901 N Springfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 4901 N Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 N Springfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 N Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4901 N Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4901 N Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4901 N Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 N Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 N Springfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
