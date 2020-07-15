4854 North Rockwell Street

Amenities

3BD/1BA unit in a HOT Lincoln Square location, minutes from Mariano's, L.A. Fitness, downtown Lincoln Square, and close to all kinds of public transportation, but live on a pretty tree-lined street - best of both worlds! The unit has a separate dining room area with enclosed porch (could be used as a bedroom if necessary), large living room area with decorative fireplace, and back yard. Heat, water, and cooking gas included! All you pay is electric. Laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Available July 15. No aggressive breeds. $250 non-refundable fee for cats and $500 non-refundable fee for dogs. Dogs accepted on a case by case basis.