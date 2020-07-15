All apartments in Chicago
4854 North Rockwell Street
4854 North Rockwell Street

4854 North Rockwell Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4854 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
3BD/1BA unit in a HOT Lincoln Square location, minutes from Mariano's, L.A. Fitness, downtown Lincoln Square, and close to all kinds of public transportation, but live on a pretty tree-lined street - best of both worlds! The unit has a separate dining room area with enclosed porch (could be used as a bedroom if necessary), large living room area with decorative fireplace, and back yard. Heat, water, and cooking gas included! All you pay is electric. Laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Available July 15. No aggressive breeds. $250 non-refundable fee for cats and $500 non-refundable fee for dogs. Dogs accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

