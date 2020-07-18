All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4831 N Paulina St G

4831 North Paulina Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

4831 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$2,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit G Available 08/01/20 4831 N PAULINA , #G - Property Id: 309697

Must See Renovated 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/Heat Included in Ravenswood!
Beautiful rehabbed 3 bedroom apartment in Ravenswood! Prime location close to Mariano's, transportation, restaurants, and more! Heat included. Laundry available on-site. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Garden, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4831-n-paulina-st-chicago-il-unit-g/309697
Property Id 309697

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 N Paulina St G have any available units?
4831 N Paulina St G has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 N Paulina St G have?
Some of 4831 N Paulina St G's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 N Paulina St G currently offering any rent specials?
4831 N Paulina St G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 N Paulina St G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 N Paulina St G is pet friendly.
Does 4831 N Paulina St G offer parking?
No, 4831 N Paulina St G does not offer parking.
Does 4831 N Paulina St G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 N Paulina St G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 N Paulina St G have a pool?
No, 4831 N Paulina St G does not have a pool.
Does 4831 N Paulina St G have accessible units?
No, 4831 N Paulina St G does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 N Paulina St G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 N Paulina St G has units with dishwashers.
