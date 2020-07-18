4811 N Wolcott Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4811 N WOLCOTT, #1 - Property Id: 309691
2BR in Prime Ravenswood Location ~ Gut Rehab ~ Great Location!
Remodeled 2 bedroom in Ravenswood. Features hardwood floors, granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, spacious floor plan, renovated bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Next door to Mariano's and LA Fitness. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4811-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309691
No Dogs Allowed
