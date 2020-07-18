All apartments in Chicago
4811 N Wolcott Ave 1
4811 N Wolcott Ave 1

4811 North Wolcott Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

4811 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4811 N WOLCOTT, #1 - Property Id: 309691

2BR in Prime Ravenswood Location ~ Gut Rehab ~ Great Location!
Remodeled 2 bedroom in Ravenswood. Features hardwood floors, granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, spacious floor plan, renovated bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Next door to Mariano's and LA Fitness. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4811-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309691
Property Id 309691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have any available units?
4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have?
Some of 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 N Wolcott Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
