Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:45 PM

4800 South Chicago Beach Drive

4800 South Chicago Beach Drive · (312) 265-8000
Location

4800 South Chicago Beach Drive, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2210N · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Amenities

Contemporary Junior One Bedroom Office by the Lake! Newly Renovated Hyde Park Lakefront Condo on Upper Floor. Close to Metra, Shutter bus/Pub, Trans, Shopping and UIC. Mins driving to Downtown. This Unique Junior One Bedroom plus office features beautiful blonde HW floors, modern electrostatic kitchen cabinets, new built-in oven, microwave, and air conditioning unit. This smart floor plan offers an elevated built-in platform bed framed to hold a queen size bed, with huge extra under storage, pocket doors, with steps leading up to the bed, a built-in dressing area with vanity next to bathroom, 2 LG closets with full dressing mirrors, as well as a newly refinished bathroom, white ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bath, and freshly painted walls throughout. Rental price doesn t include parking. On-site parking available for additional cost. Steps away from SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have any available units?
4800 South Chicago Beach Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have?
Some of 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 South Chicago Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive does offer parking.
Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 South Chicago Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
