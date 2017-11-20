4800 South Chicago Beach Drive

Amenities
Contemporary Junior One Bedroom Office by the Lake! Newly Renovated Hyde Park Lakefront Condo on Upper Floor. Close to Metra, Shutter bus/Pub, Trans, Shopping and UIC. Mins driving to Downtown. This Unique Junior One Bedroom plus office features beautiful blonde HW floors, modern electrostatic kitchen cabinets, new built-in oven, microwave, and air conditioning unit. This smart floor plan offers an elevated built-in platform bed framed to hold a queen size bed, with huge extra under storage, pocket doors, with steps leading up to the bed, a built-in dressing area with vanity next to bathroom, 2 LG closets with full dressing mirrors, as well as a newly refinished bathroom, white ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bath, and freshly painted walls throughout. Rental price doesn t include parking. On-site parking available for additional cost. Steps away from SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE!!!!