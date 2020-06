480 N Mcclurg Ct 1116

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Completely Remodeled 1BD Condo - Don't Miss Out! - Property Id: 237008



Steven Douglas

Broker

The Douglas Group

Sponsored by Fulton Grace Realty



Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Internet, A/C

Amenities: Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Garage, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood



TOTALLY REMODELED WITH DESIGNER CONTEMPORARY FINISHES! LARGE 1 BR - ON HIGH FLOOR WITH LARGE WINDOWS AND BALCONY. NEW KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, TILED BACKSPLASH, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEW VANITY IN BATH. EXCEPTIONAL CLOSET SPACE, FRESHLY PAINTED. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN ALL ROOMS WITH CITY VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE SUNDECK. BUILDING HAS FITNESS CENTER, 3 SUNDECKS, 24 HR DOORMAN, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS, BIKE ROOM. RENT INCL HEAT, A/C, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET. RENTAL PARKING FOR $225/mo. AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237008

Property Id 237008



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5658516)