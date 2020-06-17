4748 North Albany Avenue

Amenities
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom in East Albany Park! Don't Miss Out!
Third floor of a 4-story courtyard building on a tree-lined neighborhood street. Rehabbed 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo just a 3 minute walk from the Brown line Kedzie or Francisco stops. Features updated kitchen - Stone mosaic back splash, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Digital timers, Dishwasher, Euro style washer dryer, telescoping faucet sprayer, organized kitchen cabinets with a built-in spice rack. Great storage with walk-in closet. Upgraded bathroom with massage shower head and whirlpool soaking tub. Surrounded by grocery stores, restaurants, and other convenience stores. Ample street parking.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.