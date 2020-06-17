4748 North Albany Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom in East Albany Park! Don't Miss Out!

Third floor of a 4-story courtyard building on a tree-lined neighborhood street. Rehabbed 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo just a 3 minute walk from the Brown line Kedzie or Francisco stops. Features updated kitchen - Stone mosaic back splash, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Digital timers, Dishwasher, Euro style washer dryer, telescoping faucet sprayer, organized kitchen cabinets with a built-in spice rack. Great storage with walk-in closet. Upgraded bathroom with massage shower head and whirlpool soaking tub. Surrounded by grocery stores, restaurants, and other convenience stores. Ample street parking.

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578



Contact us to schedule a showing.