Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4748 North Albany Avenue
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:43 PM

4748 North Albany Avenue

4748 North Albany Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925215
Location

4748 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom in East Albany Park! Don't Miss Out!
Third floor of a 4-story courtyard building on a tree-lined neighborhood street. Rehabbed 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo just a 3 minute walk from the Brown line Kedzie or Francisco stops. Features updated kitchen - Stone mosaic back splash, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Digital timers, Dishwasher, Euro style washer dryer, telescoping faucet sprayer, organized kitchen cabinets with a built-in spice rack. Great storage with walk-in closet. Upgraded bathroom with massage shower head and whirlpool soaking tub. Surrounded by grocery stores, restaurants, and other convenience stores. Ample street parking.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
4748 North Albany Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 4748 North Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4748 North Albany Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4748 North Albany Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4748 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
No, 4748 North Albany Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4748 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4748 North Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4748 North Albany Avenue has a pool.
Does 4748 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4748 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 North Albany Avenue has units with dishwashers.
