4739 N Washtenaw Ave

Sunny, extra large 3 bed + Den 1800 square feet 2nd flr unit of a 3 flat building. Unit has the entire 2nd flr.

Incredible location, terrific shopping and dining of Lincoln Square are a short walk away!

Walk just steps to the supermarket, walk 2 short blocks to the brown line Rockwell train station, walk steps to the Lawrence buses and a small ride to O'Hare airport.

Everything you need is within walking distance, theater, library, banks, post office, banks, restaurnts, entertainment and 5 parks to choose from.



*Entire unit has just been freshly painted

*Large sunny eat-in kitchen with huge bottom freezer auto ice maker fridge, dishwasher and new self cleaning stove

*Separte huge dinning room

*Seperate huge living room

*Central heating and air conditioning throughout the apartment

*New double pain windows throughout the apartment

*Lots of closets

*High ceilings - ceiling fan in every room

*Enclosed back stairwell with security door (avoid the snow and ice)

*Enclosed back porch

*Yard, great for cook outs or sun bathing

*Easy street parking no permit required

*5 beautiful parks in area

*Located at Washtenaw and Giddings

*Available: 8-1-2020



*Call, Text or E-mail Mary at: 847/ 322-1946