4739 N Washtenaw Ave

Amenities
Sunny, extra large 3 bed + Den 1800 square feet 2nd flr unit of a 3 flat building. Unit has the entire 2nd flr.
Incredible location, terrific shopping and dining of Lincoln Square are a short walk away!
Walk just steps to the supermarket, walk 2 short blocks to the brown line Rockwell train station, walk steps to the Lawrence buses and a small ride to O'Hare airport.
Everything you need is within walking distance, theater, library, banks, post office, banks, restaurnts, entertainment and 5 parks to choose from.
*Entire unit has just been freshly painted
*Large sunny eat-in kitchen with huge bottom freezer auto ice maker fridge, dishwasher and new self cleaning stove
*Separte huge dinning room
*Seperate huge living room
*Central heating and air conditioning throughout the apartment
*New double pain windows throughout the apartment
*Lots of closets
*High ceilings - ceiling fan in every room
*Enclosed back stairwell with security door (avoid the snow and ice)
*Enclosed back porch
*Yard, great for cook outs or sun bathing
*Easy street parking no permit required
*5 beautiful parks in area
*Located at Washtenaw and Giddings
*Available: 8-1-2020
*Call, Text or E-mail Mary at: 847/ 322-1946