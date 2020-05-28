All apartments in Chicago
4739 N Washtenaw Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

4739 N Washtenaw Ave

4739 North Washtenaw Avenue · (847) 322-1946
Location

4739 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
dogs allowed
Sunny, extra large 3 bed + Den 1800 square feet 2nd flr unit of a 3 flat building. Unit has the entire 2nd flr.
Incredible location, terrific shopping and dining of Lincoln Square are a short walk away!
Walk just steps to the supermarket, walk 2 short blocks to the brown line Rockwell train station, walk steps to the Lawrence buses and a small ride to O'Hare airport.
Everything you need is within walking distance, theater, library, banks, post office, banks, restaurnts, entertainment and 5 parks to choose from.

*Entire unit has just been freshly painted
*Large sunny eat-in kitchen with huge bottom freezer auto ice maker fridge, dishwasher and new self cleaning stove
*Separte huge dinning room
*Seperate huge living room
*Central heating and air conditioning throughout the apartment
*New double pain windows throughout the apartment
*Lots of closets
*High ceilings - ceiling fan in every room
*Enclosed back stairwell with security door (avoid the snow and ice)
*Enclosed back porch
*Yard, great for cook outs or sun bathing
*Easy street parking no permit required
*5 beautiful parks in area
*Located at Washtenaw and Giddings
*Available: 8-1-2020

*Call, Text or E-mail Mary at: 847/ 322-1946

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have any available units?
4739 N Washtenaw Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have?
Some of 4739 N Washtenaw Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 N Washtenaw Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4739 N Washtenaw Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 N Washtenaw Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave offer parking?
No, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have a pool?
No, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have accessible units?
No, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 N Washtenaw Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4739 N Washtenaw Ave has units with dishwashers.
