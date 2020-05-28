All apartments in Chicago
4738 West Byron Street
4738 West Byron Street

4738 West Byron Street · (773) 520-7780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4738 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Never lived-in Luxury new construction. ELEGANT and SPACIOUS Bright open floor plan with tall ceilings on each floor. 2 car garage and a private yard. THE LOWER level OFFERS A LARGE, LIGHT-FILLED RECREATION ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, AND STORAGE. The area CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR PLAYROOM. Old Irving Park location. Pristine condition. Easy access to Metra's Grayland Station, CTA, and expressway. Walk to 6 corners, shopping, dining, grocery, and nightlife. The tenant will be responsible for the lawn and snow removal, water, sewer, and scavenger bill; as well as all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW. Property is also available for sale MLS #: 10778994

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 West Byron Street have any available units?
4738 West Byron Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 West Byron Street have?
Some of 4738 West Byron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 West Byron Street currently offering any rent specials?
4738 West Byron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 West Byron Street pet-friendly?
No, 4738 West Byron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4738 West Byron Street offer parking?
Yes, 4738 West Byron Street offers parking.
Does 4738 West Byron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 West Byron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 West Byron Street have a pool?
No, 4738 West Byron Street does not have a pool.
Does 4738 West Byron Street have accessible units?
No, 4738 West Byron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 West Byron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 West Byron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
