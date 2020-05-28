4738 West Byron Street

Amenities

on-site laundry new construction garage clubhouse

Never lived-in Luxury new construction. ELEGANT and SPACIOUS Bright open floor plan with tall ceilings on each floor. 2 car garage and a private yard. THE LOWER level OFFERS A LARGE, LIGHT-FILLED RECREATION ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, AND STORAGE. The area CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR PLAYROOM. Old Irving Park location. Pristine condition. Easy access to Metra's Grayland Station, CTA, and expressway. Walk to 6 corners, shopping, dining, grocery, and nightlife. The tenant will be responsible for the lawn and snow removal, water, sewer, and scavenger bill; as well as all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW. Property is also available for sale MLS #: 10778994