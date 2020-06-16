4737 North Kedvale Avenue

Amenities
Complete Rehab, Totally Renovated! 1st floor unit in Luxurious brick 2 flat. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms & a basement Apt. New wide plank oak hard wood floor throughout, Finished basement has plush carpet. Chef's kitchens with too many features to list. Custom wood kitchen cabinetry, high-end quartz counter-top in kitchen, LG stainless steel appliances, glass back splash. LED lighting throughout including under cabinet kitchen lights, recessed can lighting. Nest thermostat. Spa like bathrooms with Wi-Fi controlled heated floor, Deep soaking tub, Grohe showers and bath fixtures, and Italian marble/porcelain tiles. High end energy star Jeldwen brand casement windows & solid core doors. Spacious backyard. Near Starbucks, restaurants, bars etc. EZ access to the highway and the Blue & Brown Line & the Metra train stations. Easy street parking.