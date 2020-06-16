All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:06 PM

4737 North Kedvale Avenue

4737 North Kedvale Avenue · (224) 240-0956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4737 North Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Complete Rehab, Totally Renovated! 1st floor unit in Luxurious brick 2 flat. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms & a basement Apt. New wide plank oak hard wood floor throughout, Finished basement has plush carpet. Chef's kitchens with too many features to list. Custom wood kitchen cabinetry, high-end quartz counter-top in kitchen, LG stainless steel appliances, glass back splash. LED lighting throughout including under cabinet kitchen lights, recessed can lighting. Nest thermostat. Spa like bathrooms with Wi-Fi controlled heated floor, Deep soaking tub, Grohe showers and bath fixtures, and Italian marble/porcelain tiles. High end energy star Jeldwen brand casement windows & solid core doors. Spacious backyard. Near Starbucks, restaurants, bars etc. EZ access to the highway and the Blue & Brown Line & the Metra train stations. Easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have any available units?
4737 North Kedvale Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have?
Some of 4737 North Kedvale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 North Kedvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4737 North Kedvale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 North Kedvale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue offer parking?
No, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 North Kedvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 North Kedvale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
