4737 North Kedvale Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub internet access

Complete Rehab, Totally Renovated! 1st floor unit in Luxurious brick 2 flat. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms & a basement Apt. New wide plank oak hard wood floor throughout, Finished basement has plush carpet. Chef's kitchens with too many features to list. Custom wood kitchen cabinetry, high-end quartz counter-top in kitchen, LG stainless steel appliances, glass back splash. LED lighting throughout including under cabinet kitchen lights, recessed can lighting. Nest thermostat. Spa like bathrooms with Wi-Fi controlled heated floor, Deep soaking tub, Grohe showers and bath fixtures, and Italian marble/porcelain tiles. High end energy star Jeldwen brand casement windows & solid core doors. Spacious backyard. Near Starbucks, restaurants, bars etc. EZ access to the highway and the Blue & Brown Line & the Metra train stations. Easy street parking.