4616 n ashland ave D

Unit D Available 09/01/20 Furnished 4 bdr, 2 bath townhome with parking - Property Id: 284037
Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking
$2900/month with utilities
$2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas
- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly.
- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term
- 4 bedrooms (3 queens, 3 twins, and 2 optional futons)
- 2 full bathrooms
- Fully furnished
- Water, gas, electric, Comcast basic cable and internet included
- Washer & dryer
- Private dedicated parking space behind the building
- Walking distance to various public transportation options (Metra, Red line Wilson stop, and Brown line Montrose stop) and buses (22 Clark)
- 20 min to downtown Chicago via Metra Ravenswood Metra - 2 stops
- Easy access to Evanston by Metra (Ravenswood train stop) - 4 stops
- Ravenswood Elementary School -- great school district
- Close to popular neighborhoods such as Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square and Andersonville
- 10 minute walk to Mariano's on Lawrence
- No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
