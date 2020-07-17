All apartments in Chicago
4616 n ashland ave D

4616 North Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4616 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Furnished 4 bdr, 2 bath townhome with parking - Property Id: 284037

Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking
$2900/month with utilities
$2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas

- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly.
- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term
- 4 bedrooms (3 queens, 3 twins, and 2 optional futons)
- 2 full bathrooms
- Fully furnished
- Water, gas, electric, Comcast basic cable and internet included
- Washer & dryer
- Private dedicated parking space behind the building

- Walking distance to various public transportation options (Metra, Red line Wilson stop, and Brown line Montrose stop) and buses (22 Clark)
- 20 min to downtown Chicago via Metra Ravenswood Metra - 2 stops
- Easy access to Evanston by Metra (Ravenswood train stop) - 4 stops
- Ravenswood Elementary School -- great school district
- Close to popular neighborhoods such as Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square and Andersonville
- 10 minute walk to Mariano's on Lawrence
- No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284037
Property Id 284037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

