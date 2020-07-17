4616 n ashland ave D

Amenities

Unit D Available 09/01/20 Furnished 4 bdr, 2 bath townhome with parking - Property Id: 284037



Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking

$2900/month with utilities

$2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas



- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly.

- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term

- 4 bedrooms (3 queens, 3 twins, and 2 optional futons)

- 2 full bathrooms

- Fully furnished

- Water, gas, electric, Comcast basic cable and internet included

- Washer & dryer

- Private dedicated parking space behind the building



- Walking distance to various public transportation options (Metra, Red line Wilson stop, and Brown line Montrose stop) and buses (22 Clark)

- 20 min to downtown Chicago via Metra Ravenswood Metra - 2 stops

- Easy access to Evanston by Metra (Ravenswood train stop) - 4 stops

- Ravenswood Elementary School -- great school district

- Close to popular neighborhoods such as Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square and Andersonville

- 10 minute walk to Mariano's on Lawrence

- No Smoking

No Pets Allowed



