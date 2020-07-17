All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4595 N Lincoln Ave 002
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4595 N Lincoln Ave 002

4595 North Lincoln Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4595 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 002 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
dogs allowed
Unit 002 Available 08/01/20 4595 N LINCOLN, #002 - Property Id: 304093

Great 2 BR Apartment Available in Heart of Lincoln Square - Location Can't be Beat!
Vintage Convertible Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Apartment residences feature gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, shared outdoor rear space and many have modern dishwasher equipped kitchens. A Laundry facility is available on site. Incredible location in Lincoln Square abundant with restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Welles Park, Chicago Public Library, Old Town School of Folk Music, and Davis Theater are all right outside your door - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4595-n-lincoln-ave-chicago-il-unit-002/304093
Property Id 304093

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5951495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have any available units?
4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have?
Some of 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 currently offering any rent specials?
4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 is pet friendly.
Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 offer parking?
No, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 does not offer parking.
Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have a pool?
No, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 does not have a pool.
Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have accessible units?
No, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4595 N Lincoln Ave 002?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity