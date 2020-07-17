4595 N Lincoln Ave 002

Amenities

Unit 002 Available 08/01/20 4595 N LINCOLN, #002 - Property Id: 304093



Great 2 BR Apartment Available in Heart of Lincoln Square - Location Can't be Beat!

Vintage Convertible Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Apartment residences feature gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, shared outdoor rear space and many have modern dishwasher equipped kitchens. A Laundry facility is available on site. Incredible location in Lincoln Square abundant with restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Welles Park, Chicago Public Library, Old Town School of Folk Music, and Davis Theater are all right outside your door - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood

No Dogs Allowed



