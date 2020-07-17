4551 W Barry Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1 Bedroom in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 273807



Welcome to West Barry Avenue!



Huge 1bd, 1bath

Lots of sunlight,

Hardwood floors,

Lots of windows



AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020



Heat: Included

Water: Included

Cooking gas: Not included



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.



LX Realty - Chicago IL

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273807

Property Id 273807



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5861097)