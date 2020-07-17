All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4551 W Barry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4551 W Barry Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4551 W Barry Ave

4551 W Barry Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4551 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Hermosa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 273807

Welcome to West Barry Avenue!

Huge 1bd, 1bath
Lots of sunlight,
Hardwood floors,
Lots of windows

AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273807
Property Id 273807

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 W Barry Ave have any available units?
4551 W Barry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4551 W Barry Ave have?
Some of 4551 W Barry Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 W Barry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4551 W Barry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 W Barry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4551 W Barry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4551 W Barry Ave offer parking?
No, 4551 W Barry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4551 W Barry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 W Barry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 W Barry Ave have a pool?
No, 4551 W Barry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4551 W Barry Ave have accessible units?
No, 4551 W Barry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 W Barry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 W Barry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College